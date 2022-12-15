Five health reasons you should eat your Brussels sprouts – expert

According to Ms Patel, these include:

Vitamin K – helps the blood clot to prevent excessive bleeding

Vitamin C – aids growth, development and repair of body tissues

Vitamin A – great for excellent vision and eye health

Folic acid – produces and maintains red blood cells

Manganese – supports brain health

Lutein and zeaxanthin – important nutrients for eye health.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Ms Patel continued: “Brussels sprouts are a great way of getting omega-3 fatty acids for those who choose not to eat oily fish.

“Not only do omega-3 fatty acids support brain health in battling anxiety and depression, but they also aid eye health by producing tears, which can help those with dry eye.

“The anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty acids can help to reduce diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration and in addition to this, omega-3 fatty acids help to make up the cells in your retina.

