Florida St. 98, Presbyterian 37

Percentages: FG 43.4, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Valenzuela 3-4, Gordon 2-3, Turnage 2-6, Howard 1-8, Bejedi 1-4, Latson 1-4) Blocked Shots: 10 (Timpson 3, Howard 2, Turnage 2, Gordon 1, Myers 1, Valenzuela 1) Turnovers: 11 (Bejedi 6, Latson 3, Timpson 1, Gordon 1) Steals: 20 (Latson 8, Bejedi 3, Gordon 3, Myers 3, Howard 1, Timpson 1, Turnage 1) Technical Fouls: None FG FT Reb PRESBYTERIAN (3-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Cunill 19 2-5 2-2 2-7 0 2 6 Brady 33 2-5 0-0 1-5 1 1 4 Kline 19 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 1 3 Neira 13 1-6 0-0 0-2 2 1 2 Sjokvist 25 1-7 0-0 0-0 1 3 3 Apsite 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 3 0 Hinds 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 Carrillo 9 2-6 0-0 0-3 0 1 4 Grant 17 1-9 0-0 0-0 2 2 3 Herrin 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 Kierscht 21 2-7 0-0 0-2 1 2 5 Kindseth 18 3-7 0-0 5-9 0 3 7 Sato 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0 Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-6 0 0 0 Totals 200 15-58 2-2 11-39 8 22 37 Percentages: FG 25.8, FT 1.00. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Kline 1-2, Sjokvist 1-4, Grant 1-4, Kierscht 1-5, Kindseth 1-3, Neira 0-4, Apsite 0-1, Carrillo 0-1, Herrin 0-2, Sato 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Brady 1, Kindseth 1) Turnovers: 34 (Sjokvist 7, Cunill 4, Neira 4, Grant 4, Kindseth 4, Carrillo 3, Sato 2, Brady 1, Kline 1, Hinds 1, Herrin 1, Kierscht 1, Team 1) Steals: 3 (Brady 1, Neira 1, Sjokvist 1) Technical Fouls: None Presbyterian 4 10 12 11 — 37 Florida St. 25 20 26 27 — 98 A_1,910 Officials_Tommi Paris, Roy Jackson, Billy Smith