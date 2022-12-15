Formula 1 2023 start times confirmed, with Saturday night race

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Las Vegas returns to the Formula One calendar next year and the drivers are excited to see what the race will bring!

Las Vegas returns to the Formula One calendar next year and the drivers are excited to see what the race will bring!

The start times for Formula 1’s record-breaking 2023 calendar have been revealed, with the confirmed schedule featuring a Friday qualifying and a 10pm Saturday night race for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1’s calendar for next year is set to feature 23 races – one more than the sport has ever hosted before – while there are still conversations ongoing for replacing the Chinese GP, which was due for April 16 but has been cancelled.

In the meantime, the FIA has formally confirmed the start times for all sessions.

Notable timings include the Miami GP being a 8.30pm race start for UK audiences and another US race, the Las Vegas GP, taking place locally on a Saturday night along the famous strip.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and George Russell put on a dazzling demonstration run for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party, with Hamilton insisting next year’s debut race will be ‘incredible’ Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and George Russell put on a dazzling demonstration run for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party, with Hamilton insisting next year’s debut race will be ‘incredible’

It is F1’s first Saturday race since the 1985 South African GP although with the time difference, it will be a 6am start on Sunday in the UK.

With a Saturday race, first and second practice are taking place on Thursday in Vegas while final practice and qualifying are on the Friday, which like the race will actually be an early start for the UK the following morning.

The British GP from Silverstone will start at 3pm on Sunday, July 9.

When do the F1 races start in 2023? Date Grand Prix UK race start March 5 Bahrain GP 3pm March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 5pm April 2 Australian GP 6am April 30 Azerbaijan GP 12pm May 7 Miami GP 8.30pm May 21 Emilia-Romagna GP 2pm May 28 Monaco GP 2pm June 4 Spanish GP 2pm June 18 Canadian GP 7pm July 2 Austrian GP 2pm July 9 British GP 3pm July 23 Hungarian GP 2pm July 30 Belgian GP 2pm August 27 Dutch GP 2pm September 3 Italian GP 2pm September 17 Singapore GP 1pm September 24 Japanese GP 6am October 8 Qatar GP 3pm October 22 United States GP 8pm October 29 Mexican GP 8pm November 5 Brazilian GP 6am November 19 Las Vegas GP 6am (10pm Saturday night start local) November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 1pm

There are six Sprint events in 2023 – double the amount of the past two seasons – and they are in Azerbaijan (2.30pm on Saturday, April 29), Austria (3.30pm on July 1), Belgium (3.30pm on July 29), Qatar (3.30pm on October 7), USA (11pm on October 21) and Brazil (6.30pm on November 4).

Sky Sports F1 will be the exclusive home of all live F1 in 2023, with live coverage of every race, sprint, qualifying and practice session.

All the timings for the sessions are on the FIA website.