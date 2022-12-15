Categories
Sports

Formula 1 2023 start times confirmed, with Saturday night race


The Las Vegas Grand Prix – which will see drivers race along the famous strip – is F1’s first Saturday race for almost 40 years although will be a 6am start on Sunday in the UK; Check out all the start times below

Last Updated: 15/12/22 12:42pm

Las Vegas returns to the Formula One calendar next year and the drivers are excited to see what the race will bring!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Las Vegas returns to the Formula One calendar next year and the drivers are excited to see what the race will bring!

Las Vegas returns to the Formula One calendar next year and the drivers are excited to see what the race will bring!

The start times for Formula 1’s record-breaking 2023 calendar have been revealed, with the confirmed schedule featuring a Friday qualifying and a 10pm Saturday night race for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1’s calendar for next year is set to feature 23 races – one more than the sport has ever hosted before – while there are still conversations ongoing for replacing the Chinese GP, which was due for April 16 but has been cancelled.

In the meantime, the FIA has formally confirmed the start times for all sessions.

Notable timings include the Miami GP being a 8.30pm race start for UK audiences and another US race, the Las Vegas GP, taking place locally on a Saturday night along the famous strip.

Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and George Russell put on a dazzling demonstration run for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party, with Hamilton insisting next year's debut race will be 'incredible'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and George Russell put on a dazzling demonstration run for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party, with Hamilton insisting next year’s debut race will be ‘incredible’

Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and George Russell put on a dazzling demonstration run for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party, with Hamilton insisting next year’s debut race will be ‘incredible’

It is F1’s first Saturday race since the 1985 South African GP although with the time difference, it will be a 6am start on Sunday in the UK.

With a Saturday race, first and second practice are taking place on Thursday in Vegas while final practice and qualifying are on the Friday, which like the race will actually be an early start for the UK the following morning.

The British GP from Silverstone will start at 3pm on Sunday, July 9.

When do the F1 races start in 2023?

Date Grand Prix UK race start
March 5 Bahrain GP 3pm
March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 5pm
April 2 Australian GP 6am
April 30 Azerbaijan GP 12pm
May 7 Miami GP 8.30pm
May 21 Emilia-Romagna GP 2pm
May 28 Monaco GP 2pm
June 4 Spanish GP 2pm
June 18 Canadian GP 7pm
July 2 Austrian GP 2pm
July 9 British GP 3pm
July 23 Hungarian GP 2pm
July 30 Belgian GP 2pm
August 27 Dutch GP 2pm
September 3 Italian GP 2pm
September 17 Singapore GP 1pm
September 24 Japanese GP 6am
October 8 Qatar GP 3pm
October 22 United States GP 8pm
October 29 Mexican GP 8pm
November 5 Brazilian GP 6am
November 19 Las Vegas GP 6am (10pm Saturday night start local)
November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 1pm

There are six Sprint events in 2023 – double the amount of the past two seasons – and they are in Azerbaijan (2.30pm on Saturday, April 29), Austria (3.30pm on July 1), Belgium (3.30pm on July 29), Qatar (3.30pm on October 7), USA (11pm on October 21) and Brazil (6.30pm on November 4).

Sky Sports F1 will be the exclusive home of all live F1 in 2023, with live coverage of every race, sprint, qualifying and practice session.

All the timings for the sessions are on the FIA website.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.