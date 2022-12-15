France concerns grow as third player struck down by ‘camel flu’

Deschamps isn’t the first to complain about the use of air conditioning in the stadiums in Qatar. All eight of Qatar’s World Cup stadiums had air conditioning units installed amid fears of high temperatures in the Gulf State.

But Manchester United star Antony claimed earlier in the tournament that the Brazil squad was dealing with illnesses due to the air conditioning in stadiums.

“It was a bit difficult. I ended up having a bad feeling there for a few days that complicated me a bit,” he said. “I’m recovering well and getting 100 per cent. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning [in the stadiums].

“Not only me, but other players also had a cough and a bad throat. It’s very difficult for me to get sick, but I’m happy to be an important part of the team. Whenever you need Antony, I’m available.”