Freezing gran left with broken boiler forced to use oven to keep





An elderly woman has claimed she was “left to freeze” after her heating broke as the country faced freezing temperatures and snow. Margaret Light, 81, was reportedly left shivering in -2C conditions overnight earlier this week and even resorted to turning on her oven and opening the door to try and heat her West London flat.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council said it would send someone out to fix the issue on Monday, December 12, but Margaret’s niece claims the promise was “broken” and the pensioner was left in freezing conditions, MyLondon reports. It was only after the Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the council for comment that a repair person was sent around to sort the heating, her family said. Margaret’s niece Clare McGechie, 53, added: “They have treated my aunt terribly. She has a chronic lung condition. “Nobody came out. She had two days without any heating. She was sitting with a gas cooker open in the kitchen, sitting there with blankets and extra clothing on. She is a stubborn old bird, she doesn’t want to move. I think it’s terrible that they treat elderly residents like this.”

A Hammersmith and Fulham spokesperson confirmed there was a delay in getting the heat back on and said they have paid the resident compensation. “We wholeheartedly apologise to Miss Light for the delay in fixing her boiler on Monday night,” they said. “The boiler was fixed the next day and we have given her compensation for her cold night. “We are doing a lot for our residents this winter, including providing free home care and school meals, setting-up activity hubs, providing financial support to help with energy bills, and offering a huge range of advice and support from our dedicated cost-of-living team.” The spokesperson added that Hammersmith and Fulham has paid for four warm hubs across the borough to try and help residents as energy prices surge. The council’s cost of living team can help residents with fuel vouchers, council tax, rent and discretionary housing payments, free school meals and clothing grants, budgeting advice, and local support payments for hardship, crises and emergencies.