Categories
Sports

Freya Kemp: England all-rounder ruled out of T20 World Cup with


England all-rounder Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering a stress fracture in her back.

The 17-year-old did not see the field during any of England’s three ODIs on their recent white-ball tour against West Indies due to back pain.

Further exploratory scans have since revealed a stress fracture, meaning she will miss out on February’s tournament in South Africa.

There is no timeline on Kemp’s return as she begins rehabilitation with the England Women and Southern Vipers medical teams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The best shots from Freya Kemp’s historic knock which saw her become the youngest player to reach a T20 international half-century for England

Her absence follows that of Alice Capsey after she sustained a broken collarbone during the opening ODI in the Caribbean.

Kemp has taken eight wickets and logged an economy rate of under eight an over in nine games since making her international debut against South Africa in July.

She also became the youngest England player to make a T20I half-century with 51 not out against India in September and was later awarded Women’s Young Player of the Year by the PCA and Cricket Writers’ Club.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.