FuboTV hit with cyberattack during World Cup semifinal match

FuboTV , a live-TV bundle streaming service, said it was the target of a criminal cyberattack Wednesday, affecting customers trying to access their subscriptions during the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco.

Once the attack was detected, FuboTV said, it took immediate steps to contain the incident and was able to restore service by Wednesday evening.

The World Cup semifinal match, in which France defeated Morocco 2-0, began at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and many of FuboTV’s customers took to social media when they weren’t able to access the match. The company noted the incident had nothing to do with any bandwidth constraints on its part.