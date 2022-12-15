Germany snubs British-backed jets with €10bn order of US

Germany has opted to buy US-made fighter jets instead of British aircraft to bolster its aerial fleet in light of the war in eastern Europe. After announcing funds to improve military stockpiles in February, Germany signed its first deal using the allocated £86billion package on Wednesday, purchasing nearly three dozen F-35 jets, made by Lockheed Martin, which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The deal is part of Germany’s attempts to honour its NATO pledges on military spending, though the fighter planes will only be used if called upon to engage in combat. The deal has been seen as a snub to the British manufacturer BAE Systems, in partnership with Airbus and Italian company Leonardo, as Germany was understood to be deciding between the F-35 jets and BAE’s Eurofighter Typhoons.

Replacing the ageing Tornado warplanes, which date back to the 1970s, the first batch of aircraft is expected to be ready for delivery by 2026. The 35 planes will carry atomic weapons produced by the USA.

Germany was also considering the F/A-18 jets built by Boeing but decided to go with the F-35, designed by the same company that is leading the hypersonic missile programme in the US.

Though Germany had announced in March it would buy the F-35 warplanes, “delays and additional costs” were among concerns that pushed the deal back.

It is understood that the F-35 was preferred to the Eurofighter Typhoons because the British-made planes would need certification to carry the 20 B-61 nuclear gravity bombs Germany houses as part of its Nato commitment. The F-35, however, is already capable of carrying newer versions of the missile.