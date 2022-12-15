Germany snubs British Eurofighter jets in favour of US jets





Germany has rebuffed British-backed Eurofighter jets in favour of a €10 billion deal for US-made 4-35 aircraft. It comes as the country looks to order a fleet capable of carrying a nuclear arsenal.

It will be seen as a blow for the Eurofighter Typhoon, manufactured by British BAE systems in partnership with Airbus and Italian company Leonardo. The German Parliament’s budget committee agreed to the F-35 deal on Wednesday as part of a broader €100 billion package of defence spending, as promised by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the wake of the Ukrainian invasion by Russia. Three of the options prior to the government’s decision were the new F-35s, made by Lockheed Martin, the F/A-18, made by Boeing and the Eurofighter.

Berlin announced its intention to make the choice earlier this year, but it required parliamentary approval. “The German F-35 programme will ensure Germany’s continued commitment to the Alliance and guarantee NATO’s credible deterrence in the future,” the US embassy said. The first aircraft are expected to enter service in 2028. “The U.S.-German defense relationship has never been stronger and is a key pillar of NATO’s transatlantic partnership,” the embassy said.

“Considering current security challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, close collaboration between Allies is more critical than ever,” the US embassy said. The issue of replacing its ageing fleet of Tornado fighters, dating from the 1980s and 1990s, has long occupied German politics. The country has a fleet of 93 aircraft, some of them obsolete. Various French diplomats have retorted to the decision, some going as far to call the Franco-German alliance a “decoy”. Gilles Pennelle, Director General of the National Rally wrote: “Germany confirms purchase of US F-35 fighters… American!