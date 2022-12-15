Get a Sneak Peek of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ First-Ever

Country music has a new star—and there’s a good chance you already know him! 🤠

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes is making his debut into the world of music with his first-ever single titled, “No Horse to Ride.”

The actor took to his Instagram a few days ago to share a snippet of the song off his forthcoming debut album, which marks his first effort as a solo artist. (He was previously a drummer for the alt-country band Mitchells Folly.) And might we add—he sounds like a natural!

In the clip, Luke croons a dark message about love gone wrong over a simple, folk-style melody. “I’d be driving in the dark, no headlights on / On a one-way highway that didn’t go home / I’d have to borrow from the devil just to pay my dues / I’d have nothing worth having if I didn’t have you,” he sings.

The single releases tomorrow, Friday, December 16.

Fans of Luke know that he is more than familiar with the country scene. Kayce Dutton (his character on the neo-Western series Yellowstone) is one of television’s most crushed-on cowboys. So, it only makes sense that his solo debut matches that persona.

Earlier this year, we learned that Luke would be creating new music. Most recently, he signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville, working alongside musicians and songwriters Jessi Alexander and Ben Hayslip to make it happen—and it looks like it’s been paying off! Not only is he releasing new music, but he’s also set to perform at Stagecoach Music Festival, aka country music’s biggest festival!

With all this news, we can’t help but wonder if singing is in Kayce’s future on the show as well. What a treat that would be for Yellowstone fans!

Josiah Soto is the assistant editor of news and social for The Pioneer Woman. He helps manage the website’s social channels, in addition to writing high-performing news and entertainment content daily.