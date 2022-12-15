Global Specialty PACS Market Report 2022 to 2027 – Integration of

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Specialty PACS Market (2022-2027) by Type, Component, Deployment Model, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Specialty PACS Market is estimated to be USD 3.16 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.84%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Specialty PACS Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Specialty PACS Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Specialty PACS Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Specialty PACS Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst’s Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Investments in Medical Imaging

Increasing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Growth in the Incidence of Various Diseases

Increasing Use of Imaging Equipment

Advantages Associated With Specialty PACS

Restraints

Opportunities

Integration of Artificial Intelligence With Specialty PACS Solutions

Advancements in Imaging Solution

Challenges

Low Awareness Regarding the Technology

Market Segmentation

The Global Specialty PACS Market is segmented based on Type, Component, Deployment Model, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, Women’s Health PACS, Dermatology PACS, Neurology PACS, Endoscopy PACS, Oncology PACS, and Other Specialty PACS.

By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-Premise and Web/Cloud-Based.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics, and Diagnostic Imaging Centers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Agfa-Gevaert Group

IBM Corp.

Canon, Inc.

Carestream Health

EyePACS, LLC

Escalon Medical Corp.

GE Healthcare

Hyland Software, Inc.

Infinitt North America Inc.

Intelerad Medical Systems Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corp.

Novarad Corp.

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Sonomed Escalon

Topcon Corp.

Visbion Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erukb6