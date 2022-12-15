Harry admits he will ‘miss’ UK as Meghan claims she made a ‘sacrifice’





Prince Harry has confessed he will “miss the UK” after relocating to live in California with his wife and two children, Archie and Lilibet. The Netflix docu-series starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed, in unprecedented detail, their experience in the Royal Family and subsequent step back from royal duties. Reflecting on her time at the forefront of royal life, Meghan claimed she felt as though the “sacrifice” she made for Britain went largely unrecognised.

In the final episode of the explosive series, Prince Harry was asked: “Are there things that you miss about life in the institution?” He responded: “Yeah, I mean, I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for, you know, certain times of the year – that I miss. “Being part of the institution meant that I was in the UK. So I miss the UK. “I miss my friends – and I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well.”

Speaking of his new life in California, the Prince added: “I came here because I changed. I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment. Therefore, this was the most obvious place to come. “You know, it’s one of the places where I think my mum was probably gonna end up living potentially.” Throughout the series, Prince Harry has repeatedly drawn comparisons between his own life experiences and that of his mother, Princess Diana. In the opening episode of the series, he explained: “My mum made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart – and I am my mother’s son.” Read more: Mike Tindall laughs with wife Zara as couple support Kate at concert

Meghan continued: “We landed in Canada and one of our security guards, who had been with [Harry] for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms, crying. “I was like, ‘I tried so hard.’ He goes, ‘I know you did. I know you did, ma’am, I know you did.’ “I tried so hard. And that’s the piece that’s so triggering, because you go, ‘it still wasn’t good enough and you still don’t fit in’.” Throughout the documentary, the Duchess has spoken of the emotional toll of her turbulent experience in the Royal Family, suggesting she struggled to cope and at times felt severely depressed. Read next:

