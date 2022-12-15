Harry and Meghan Markle set for final act of ‘revenge’ on Firm

The majority of Brits do not back Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary, according to new polling released to coincide with the final episodes.

The survey by Savanta of 2,250 UK adults from December 9 to 11 found six in 10 – 59 percent – say it was a bad idea, while a third – 33 percent – say it was a good idea.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: “Although the series has garnered a massive amount of attention, it appears the public are not convinced the Sussexes version of events portrayed by Netflix will be accurate.

“Despite their best efforts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are viewed as two of the most unfavourable members of the Royal Family. The series is an effort by them to show that this view held by the public is due to media attacks, perhaps even directed by the Palace.

“Time will tell who will get more public support, but it doesn’t appear from this polling that it will give the Sussexes the result they were hoping for.”