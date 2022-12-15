Harry attacks Charles and William for ‘no genuine apology’ after talks

Prince Harry has attacked King Charles and Prince William for offering “no genuine apology” after showdown talks between the trio. The Duke of Sussex speaks about returning to the UK for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Phillip, in April 2021. He is asked on camera: “Tell me about going back.” Harry replies: “It was hard. Especially spending time, having chats with my brother and my father, who just, you know, were very much, focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.

“So neither… none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did.

“And you know, I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.”

THIS IS A BREAKING. MORE TO FOLLOW…