Harry & Meghan on Netflix: Where is Thomas Markle now?

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – APRIL 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The entire six-episode docuseries about Meghan Markle and former Prince Harry is now streaming on Netflix. A sad reveal in the docuseries was about Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, who would reportedly pose for press photos in exchange for money. He also allegedly did paid interviews, often speaking against the couple and the royal institution.

It’s sad to see, especially because the documentary established how close the former actress was to her father, both growing up and before she and Harry were together. It isn’t easy to comprehend why a dad would do this to his daughter, mainly because they were so close. The two still don’t talk to this day, as revealed in the doc, Harry & Meghan.

So where is the once-loving father now? We’ve got the answer for you below.

Harry & Meghan: Where is Thomas Markle now?

The Duchess of Sussex’s parents separated when she was two and later divorced when Meghan was six. He is an Emmy Award-winning television lighting director and director of photography, having worked on General Hospital and Married… with Children. Meghan would sometimes visit the set of the sitcom with her dad.

As of December 2022, it’s not known precisely where Thomas lives. However, his last known location was Rosarito, Mexico. The father and daughter are currently still estranged, and even up until July 2021, he was reportedly still causing trouble for the couple. According to an E! article from July 2021, he plans to petition for the rights to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

