From Our Special Correspondent

Daijiworld Media Network

Koppal, Dec 15: Scotching rumours of a rift with senior BJP leader and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, December 15 claimed that he has a father-son kind of relationship with the Lingayat strongman and asserted that he does not have any rift with the former chief minister.

Speaking to media persons at the Ginigera airstrip on his way to participate in a programme of the ruling BJP at Koppal, Bommai ruled out any kind of differences of opinion with his mentor Yediyurappa

“Any kind of difference of opinion will not come on any occasion. Those who are expecting that to happen will be disappointed,” he said adding “It is a big lie that the invitation was not given to Yediyurappa for any function because of which he is upset with the state leaders.”

BJP national president J P Nadda, state party in-charge Arun Singh, state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Yediyruappa, Ministers Govind M Karjol, Anand Singh, Halappa Achar and other senior party leaders are attending the Koppal convention.

‘Cong has neither doors or windows’

The chief minister, who met the reporters at the venue, sharply reacted to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge’s recent criticism that ruling BJP is a divided house with three doors and shot back by pointing out that the Congress does not have either doors or windows and everything was open.

Bommai described Yediyurappa as the “supreme leader” and said all the programmes are held under his leadership. “His blessings are always on us. The BJP national president Nadda has come to Koppal to take part in the opening of a new party office,” he said.