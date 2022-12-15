Categories
Heidi Klum Wore A Dress To The “Avatar 2” Premiere That Created


When it comes to dressing for a theme, Heidi Klum gets it right EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

Like on Monday, when she attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in a dress that literally looks like running water.

Let’s compare — here’s a fountain:

The dress was also equipped with ruffled shoulders, a high split, and a sweeping train, so that when she walked, it flowed like water.

Heidi was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who matched her in a silver suit paired with black and white sneakers.

“Date Nite 💙💋,” Heidi captioned a video from the event.

And from this other IG post, it looks like they had a great time!

Avatar 2 comes out Dec. 16, if you wanna catch it yourself.





