Heidi Klum Wore A Dress To The “Avatar 2” Premiere That Created

Like on Monday, when she attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in a dress that literally looks like running water.
Let’s compare — here’s a fountain:
The dress was also equipped with ruffled shoulders, a high split, and a sweeping train, so that when she walked, it flowed like water.
Heidi was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who matched her in a silver suit paired with black and white sneakers.
And from this other IG post, it looks like they had a great time!
Avatar 2 comes out Dec. 16, if you wanna catch it yourself.
