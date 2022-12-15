Henry Cavill Will Not Return As Geralt Of Rivia, Despite Superman

Although Henry Cavill will no longer return as Superman, he will still not play Geralt in season 4 of The Witcher, so says a new report. With Cavill’s schedule freed up, in theory, fans speculated that Cavill might be able to return to monster hunting, but alas, this is not the case.

According to a report from Variety, Cavill will not return to play Geralt of Rivia in future seasons of The Witcher. Cavill will appear as the character in the upcoming third season, but afterwards Liam Hemsworth will take over the role. Upon the original announcement of Cavill’s departure, the fan response was immense and largely negative. A change.org petition asking for Cavill’s return garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures.

In October, Cavill appeared in a secret Black Adam cameo and announced that he would return as the Man of Steel in an upcoming film. Shortly after, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as leads of DC’s film, TV, and animation projects. Gunn since announced that he is penning a Superman film, focusing on a younger version of the character, and that DC would not longer be going forward with a Henry Cavill-led project. Gunn did claim that he met with Cavill and the two discussed potential future projects that the star could be involved in.