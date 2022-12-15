Here Are The Celebrity Couples Who Dominated The Red Carpet This

With 2022 coming to a close soon, there’s no better time than now to look back at the it couples that ruled the red carpet this year. Here were some of the best of the year:
1.
To start, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox became one of the hottest couples of the year with their regularly coordinated fits.
2.
While Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance may have fizzled, we’ll always have their red carpet memories to look back on.
3.
Longtime lovebirds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are pretty much goals with this 2022 Met Gala look.
4.
Euphoria‘s Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer stole the show when they hit the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
5.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially back on and so are their romantic red carpet poses.
6.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make dressing to the nines look so easy.
7.
The way Jake Bongiovi looks at Millie Bobby Brown has fans swooning all over.
8.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey called it quits but that doesn’t mean they didn’t look phenomenal while they were an item.
9.
Who doesn’t love a sweet holding hands moment between Justin and Hailey Bieber?
10.
One word to describe Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2022 Met Gala? Fierce.
11.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend really know how to dress up when it’s award show season.
12.
Elsa Pataky is nothing but smiles alongside her hubby Chris Hemsworth.
13.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wed this year and the honeymoon phase looks pretty great on them.
14.
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are straight up beaming.
15.
To All the Boys actor Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre couldn’t resist this classic prom-inspired portrait.
16.
All black everything works way too well for Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun.
17.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s million-dollar grins can’t help but make your heart happy.
18.
The ESPYs weren’t ready for the black and white ensembles basketball star Stephen Curry rocked with his wife Ayesha.
19.
And finally, George and Amal Clooney looked absolutely picture-perfect as always.
Which celeb couple was your fave on the red carpet this year? Drop their names in the comments!
