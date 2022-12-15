Here’s a look at Fergus Fraser’s real father in Outlander

Even after his wife died, the Comte refused to marry Amelie but not long after she disappeared.

There were rumours she was later deposited at a Parisian brothel by the Comte, hidden in a giant carpet he’d supposedly donated to the establishment.

Amelie lived at the brothel and it was there she gave birth to Fergus but she died of influenza and so he never learnt about his true parents.

However, the readers are privy to this information and it will be intriguing to see whether Fergus will ever find out about his mother and father.