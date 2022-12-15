Here’s All The Celebs Who’ve Publicly Supported Megan Thee

We’ve watched Megan bravely share her story about what happened in 2020 in the face of doubt and criticism.
I feel it’s become a disheartening display of misogyny, with some conversations about the incident unfairly questioning Megan — at times, even painting her as a villain.
Many celebrities have publicly supported Megan, but others have joked, shared false information, or openly questioned her motives.
First, here are 20 celebrities who have publicly supported Megan Thee Stallion:
1.
Halle Berry posted support immediately after hearing the news, saying, “Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**K this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen.”
3.
Kehlani explained on 107.5 WGCI that she removed Tory Lanez from her album “It Was All Good, Until It Wasn’t” because of her social responsibility and respect for her friend, Megan.
4.
Chance the Rapper posted a tweet in solidarity, saying, “I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.”
5.
R&B singer JoJo posted to Twitter, “LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @theestallion ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
And then, when someone asked about her collaboration with Tory, JoJo said she pulled his feature from the deluxe version of her Good to Know album.
6.
Jodie Turner-Smith shared on her IG stories a very blunt message of support, stating, “sending all of my love and support to you @theestallion!!!” before ripping into Tory for his alleged involvement.
7.
Lauren Jauregui shouted out on Twitter, saying, “Sending a constant prayer to Meg. The strength this woman has to bear with the pain of what people persistently choose to put her through is beyond admirable. The way this internet exploits her traumas for likes & retweets is disgusting. Let’s send a prayer of protection over her. ✨🕯”
8.
Janelle Monae went to Twitter to share her frustration, saying, “Over here livid thinking about the amount of jokes made, memes made & silence around the VIOLENCE (verbally and physically) against Black women. Sending love to you Meg. This is heavy. I am so sorry you have to deal with this.”
9.
Lizzo gifted Megan a giant stuffed dog filled with her favorite candy as an immediate sign of support that was briefly shared on Megan’s Instagram.
10.
Jidenna delivered a message of support directly calling out the men, saying, “The fuckery of this week–the Breonna Taylor verdict, the Tory Lanez release, the childish men in the comments—has me suppressing rage. Fuck all that ‘King’ talk if you don’t ride for Breonna, if you don’t believe Megan, if you don’t protect the women who have been protecting us.”
11.
Ethel Cain has shown support on numerous occasions, with her most recent being a tweet stating that she continues to “ride for Megan Thee Stallion” no matter what.
12.
In a lengthy Instagram video, rapper Bun B took a moment to speak out in support of Megan, citing that “as an OG in Houston” (Megan’s hometown), he’s “standing up” for her.
13.
DJ Atrak very recently sent out a message in direct response to the misogyny. “The way dudes talk about this whole Meg situation just shows how many men just hate women. Y’all are weird.”
14.
Rapper Monaleo commented about everything the media and internet put Megan through, saying, “They tore Megan UP and DOWN since she started rapping. Publicly. Everybody watched it. This woman lost both her parents. Been in bullshit deals. Now being shot. At what point do y’all say you know what let’s extend some grace and empathy. God forbid this had been y’all.”
15.
Michael B. Jordan wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women.”
16.
Rapper Chika, who spoke years ago, chimed in once again, saying, “I really can’t believe how openly the men on this app hate black women. there is literally no reason at all to spew such vitriol towards Meg, who is the victim of a shooting. Why is her sex life a topic of conversation? Why call her a liar when you weren’t there? What’s going on.”
17.
Rapper Baby Tate pulled no punches and wrote, “Yeah bro I’m fucking pissed. Fuck Tory Lamez.”
18.
Juice, of the rap group Flatbush Zombies, asked all the right questions in support of Megan, saying, “Shorty said a bodyguard was in the car? How is your life in that much danger that u have to shoot someone? If you have a bodyguard to protect you from harm? I can’t subscribe to that energy, fact is fact and fact is as a whole we don’t protect Black women, and I’m tired of it.”
19.
In an open letter penned by the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium*, several activists, professionals, and celebrities spoke out in support of Megan Thee Stallion. The letter mentioned, “You don’t deserve any of this, Megan. You deserve to be heard, to be believed, and most importantly, to be safe.” Notable figures who signed the letter include Tarana Burke, Tamika Mallory, Maxine Waters, Marc Lamont Hill, Angela Rye, Ethel Cain, and more.
20.
On Cocktails with Queens, Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox, LisaRaye McCoy, and Syleena Johnson discussed the incident and questioned all the variables. Claudia openly took a stand and said she “was disturbed [Megan] is being treated like she is the one on trial. From the beginning, people seem not to want to believe a Black woman.”
And here are all the celebrities who have been accused of publicly mocking or making light of the incident:
21.
Rapper DaBaby, who collaborated with Megan on “Cry Baby,” surprised the audience during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami set following Megan’s performance. A person in an oversized costume walked out on stage. DaBaby shouted, “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here.” It was revealed to be Tory Lanez.
22.
Drake and 21 Savage received backlash after the lyrics on their album Her Loss were interpreted by some fans as referencing Megan Thee Stallion. In the song “Circo Loco,” Drake raps: “This ***** lie ‘bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”
Many people responded, including Megan, who said, “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!” Megan wrote in another tweet, “You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”
23.
Rapper 50 Cent shared an insensitive meme depicting Megan, but eventually apologized after he realized the gravity of the situation. He said, “Damn I didn’t think this s–t was real. It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology.”
24.
Earlier this year, DJ Akademiks infamously posted false information surrounding the case that caused a stir. The post read: “BREAKING: It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”
25.
Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele made an insensitive joke on the Weed and Wine podcast comparing the relationship between Megan and Tory to Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston.
26.
Rapper Cam’ron shared an extremely inappropriate joke at Megan’s expense that many called transphobic because it normalized violence against trans women.
And to close out this devasting list of support or lack thereof, here’s what Megan Thee Stallion had to say to those who doubt her.
IFWU and I BELIEVE YOU, Megan.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.
