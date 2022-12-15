High On Life Review – Talking Heads

When I booted up High On Life for the first time, I knew what I was getting myself into. I’m familiar with the work of not only Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) but also of his game studio Squanch Games (Trover Saves The Universe, Accounting+), so I had an idea of the sort of comedy that was coming my way. What I did not expect, however, was a 3D shooter with Metroidvania vibes that echo some of the best games of my youth, and more importantly does them justice.
High On Life tells the story of an unnamed protagonist–whom everyone calls “Bounty Hunter,” even their own sister–fighting against an alien drug cartel that’s invaded Earth. The cartel wishes to round up every human on the planet and sell them as the drug, which other aliens can consume via elaborate machines. Our bounty hunter hero is armed with Gatlians, a race of talking guns, and each Gatlian possesses its own attacks and abilities. The concept is admittedly very weird, but it’s a well-told story that kept me guessing until the end.