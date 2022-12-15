How To Keep Your Holiday Lighting As Sustainable As Possible

While this might not be the choice for everyone, having permanent holiday lights installed on your property is not only economically smart, but it’s also a good move for spaceship earth. According to Smithsonian Magazine, over 150 million boxes of holiday string lights are purchased annually in the United States. In the past, it was customary to find and replace the broken bulb in a strand, but nowadays, because lights are so inexpensive (and no one has time for replacing one or two bulbs), string lights usually end up in the trash or recycling. Neither of these options is the correct one, either, per Green Citizen. This is because lights contain materials that can be hazardous to the environment (but some of these components are also recyclable). While holiday lights themselves don’t actually break down or produce any hazardous emissions, they can contribute to the overall amount of nasty stuff in landfills, which ultimately increases the amount of methane produced and released into the atmosphere. There are special recycling programs geared specifically towards holiday light recycling, per Christmas Light Source.

Investing in permanent lights keeps discarded décor out of landfills. They’re also made with more durable and energy-efficient materials, which helps minimize your overall carbon footprint, per Go Bright Lights. Plus, you don’t have to take them down and put them up every year, and some companies offer lights that you can tailor for different holidays.