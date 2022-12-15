HSBC issues warning on 12 scams to look out for at Christmas

Scam Nine: New Payee scams

The age-old scam involves bogus text messages claiming a new payment has been made, and customers have been asked to validate their bank details by following a link to a supposedly legitimate website.

But this was a scam which involved people losing money, so it is important to take care and not click any unexpected links.

Scam 10: Coronavirus scams

While the virus continues to circulate over Christmas and new years, so too does the ever present risks or fraud and scams playing on the pandemic.

Texts impersonate organisations such as the NHS and banks to get people to part with their personal details.

Scam 11: Holiday scams

Many families will use the festive period to plan a 2023 getaway, but people should be warned a website, alert, email or social media post promising a great holiday could be scam.

Either the holiday doesn’t exist, or it does but is being sold by a criminal, so HSBC recommends people use the festive season to do their research.