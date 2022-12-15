‘Hundreds of civilians’ killed by Russia in opening weeks of

The United Nations has presented evidence of potential war crimes by Russian troops in the opening stages of the invasion including the “summary executions” of Ukrainian civilians. UN human rights chief Volker Turk has detailed 441 cases where civilians were directly killed by Russia’s military between February 24 to April 6.

Among those killed were 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys, and eight girls.

The killings are reported to have taken place across a wide area, in 102 villages and towns across the Kyiv, Chernigiv, and Sumy regions reports the Telegraph.

Mr Turk told the UN Council: “There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report may constitute the war crime of wilful killing.”

He added true figure was likely “considerably higher”.

