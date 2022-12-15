I was not bribed by Qatar with trolley bag full of euros insists





Top MEP Eva Kaili has denied charges of corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation with Qatar, as she has become engulfed in a major scandal rocking the European Union. The EU Parliament is reeling amid a sprawling inquiry into allegations that World Cup host Qatar has paid for influence in Europe. The Belgian federal police have raided at least 20 offices and residences in the country and Italy as part of an investigation that has so far uncovered €1.5million in stacks of euros stashed in a suitcase, a briefcase and even a paper bag.

Eva Kaili’s lawyer said in a statement the MEP is innocent, adding: “She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing – explicitly and unequivocally. That is her position.” So far, police inquiries launched by Belgian prosecutor Michel Claise have landed four people in jail, including former Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili. While the identity of other EU official detained remains confidential, it was reported Eva Kaili’s father, Kaili’s partner and members of NGO Fight Impunity have also been arrested. The scandal has sparked a frenzy in the EU Institution, with parliamentarians scrambling to check whether Qatar exerted disproportionate influence on a transport deal that gives Qatar Airways unlimited access to the EU’s market.

After days of intense debate, Members of the European Parliament have adopted a resolution to prevent such foreign interference from ever infiltrating the EU, with an overwhelming majority of 541-2, with three abstentions. MEPs agreed they should create a position of vice-president entrusted with the role of fighting corruption and foreign influence in the Parliament, as well as a special committee to find out “potential flaws” in the Parliament’s transparency rules. They are also demanding the European Commission set up an independent watchdog. As for Qatar, MEPs call for the end of “all work on legislative files related to Qatar.” It also would strip the access badges “of Qatari interests representatives.” After a meeting with EU leaders to discuss the corruption scandal, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said at a press conference that leaders showed her “lots of support … for the way that the Parliament has handled this matter.” READ MORE: Ireland PM calls for ethics body as EU corruption scandal thickens