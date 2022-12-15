I’m Pretty Sure Meghann Fahy And Leo Woodall From “White Lotus”

Meghann Fahy was arguably THE best part of this season of The White Lotus.
Leo Woodall was, um, one of the most interesting characters of the season.
Not because he was bad, he was, uh, just “eccentric.”
It also could be the “cowabunga” tattoo.
Anyway, it’s kind of a big surprise to me that these two might be dating?!
There are clues all around, but mostly on Instagram, where they’re both constantly leaving each other cutesy comments.
There’s also this picture of his finger in her mouth.
Go into any of their pictures and there are lots of “love yous.”
They’re ALWAYS commenting on each other’s posts.
It’s a constant back and forth!
It’s easy to read into these things…
…and people are speculating!
So, let’s cut the shit and go IG official!
