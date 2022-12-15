Independent Research Firm Names Zenoss a Strong Performer in

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced it was named a Strong Performer in AIOps platforms by Forrester Research. In The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2022 report, Zenoss received the highest possible scores in the market approach, product vision and commercial model criteria.

According to the Forrester report, “The complexity of IT systems and the ongoing exponential growth of telemetry data are driving the need to improve business insights with AI/ML.” The report also states, “Flexibility to deploy in dynamic environments, as well as to monitor diverse technology stacks in real time, is essential for AIOps implementations to deliver value.”

“The original premise of AIOps was flawed in several ways but laid the foundation for a new generation of AIOps platforms that have addressed those flaws,” said Trent Fitz, chief product officer at Zenoss. “The unique Zenoss approach has changed the way organizations can leverage AIOps to eliminate disruptions and optimize infrastructure performance in modern, dynamic IT environments.”

For the report, 11 vendors were evaluated across criteria that were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. The research includes vendors with varied approaches to AIOps. The report states, “Improvements to contextual and experiential data collection enable insights that go beyond managed technology environments and affect user endpoints and experiences.”

The first generation of AIOps tools was created to address a common problem in enterprise IT environments — a sprawl of various monitoring tools with data in silos, which makes it virtually impossible to accurately identify the root cause of an IT issue. These AIOps tools were reliant on simply correlating events from the disparate monitoring tools, and the outcomes were unreliable. Zenoss Cloud combines service-centric monitoring with AIOps, which dramatically improves the insights the platform is able to provide.

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.