Invest in sustainable living with SMDC

WITH economic headwinds creating uncertainties in the short term, people are looking for safe and sustainable investments. Today’s Philippine property developers are bringing master-planned and well-thought-of living spaces that offer this viable option.

In the area of safe and sustainable spaces, SM Development Corp. (SMDC), the country’s leading residential property developer, looks at this holistic approach across its residential portfolio. SMDC has been a step ahead in incorporating innovative and sustainable designs which have been emerging trends in the real estate industry.

“We focus on creating value for our stakeholders, especially our residents, by offering them an upgraded lifestyle choice that allows them to live, work, and play in our residential developments,” says SMDC President Jose Mari Banzon. “Apart from this holistic approach, we help Filipinos achieve their dream homes and provide green spaces that promote productivity and well-being.”

As part of SM Prime Holdings (SM Prime), SMDC is committed to developing safe and greener spaces that are attuned to investors and residents. This means, an investment in SMDC gives investors and homeowners access to living spaces that are safe, luxurious, convenient, and top-notch quality residential developments.

More than functionality, proximity to SM Prime’s office developments and mall complexes provides an advantage for SMDC residents. Currently, SMDC has more than 60 established properties across Metro Manila and other key cities in the Philippines.

SMDC puts great importance on the environmental sustainability of its communities. Its development features “green living,” such as garden areas, footpaths, cycling lanes, and other natural elements incorporated into its sustainable and resilient master plans.



