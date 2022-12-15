Investing in your co-parenting relationship

As you all know, I try to provoke thought to different co-parenting situations by posing questions and by thinking creatively about how to help change happen for couples who are stuck.

Today, I want to talk about investments, but how does that relate to change in a co-parenting relationship that needs attention? My answer is for co-parents to look at their co-parenting relationship as an investment.

Last week, I wrote about redefining your relationship and today, part of redefining your co-parenting relationship is seeing it differently … as an investment.

We invest in our homes and pay attention to the details that will make our house a home. We pay attention to the financial obligation that is attached to owning and maintaining a home.

We invest in our vehicles, paying attention to comfort ride details and what bells and whistles may come with that investment, as well as the maintenance and upkeep expenses.

There is a lot of financial obligation, as well as maintenance and upkeep to owning a house and car.

We invest in relationships too. One of the biggest investments we have in life is our children. If your relationship ends with minor children, then you need to redefine the relationship, but you should not quit investing in it.

If we own a home and something breaks, we invest in fixing it. We invest in the maintenance of having a home so that things don’t break down and fall apart. We take care of our investment.

When we invest in a car, we maintain it in good running order by having it serviced with regular maintenance and oil changes to keep in running safely. We take care of our investment.

The whole mindset of “investment” is to see the importance placed on the biggest investments of our lives and to see that a co-parenting relationship needs to be maintained for the children to not break down in the middle of a relationship that may be falling apart.

It is my hope that you will think differently about the investment in your co-parenting the next time you put gas in your car to keep it from running out, so it can get you to where you are going, or when you make a decision to paint, or update your home.

Changing mindset is that simple: Putting gas in a car to keep it going. Respectful and responsible co-parenting to keep the children going.

What is a good return on an investment for a house being maintained well? What is a good return on an investment for a car that has been maintained well?

A good return on your investment of co-parenting respectfully and responsibly is happy, healthy and well adjusted children. The children deserve nothing less.

I hope you all have a great week.