Categories
Gaming

It looks like Call of Duty’s anti-cheat is permabanning innocent


Call of Duty players are saying they’re getting banned from the game over false positives from Activision’s proprietary Ricochet anti-cheat. Now, I know what you’re thinking: oldest story in the book, that’s just what John Q. Aimbot would say with his hand caught in the proverbial cookie jar. 

However, the sheer number of these claims, as well as the common details shared between them, leads me to believe there’s something amiss, and these paying customers have been left frustrated by Activision Blizzard’s stony response so far. The company did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication, but we will update this story if we hear back.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.