Jane Bain DAR supports military veterans, preserves history

ALLIANCE ‒ Emily Patrick is one of the younger members of a group devoted to making historic preservation and patriotism their life’s passion.

The 28-year-old Minerva native is part of the Jane Bain chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Alliance. She graduated from the University of Mount Union.

Her mother, Beth Zbasnik, and grandmother, Sue Snode, are DAR members. Both live in Minerva.

“Daughters of the American Revolution is a unique organization to be part of. Not everyone can say, ‘I’m in it,'” Patrick said. “It takes a long history in America to be part of it.”

What is DAR?

Founded in 1890, DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical service organization for women, all of whom verified their bloodline back to a patriot in the American Revolution.

There are approximately 3,000 chapters across the United States and several more internationally. More than 1 million women have joined DAR since it started. Their mission is to preserve history, educate children and honor those who serve the nation.

“There is a preconceived notion that we’re a bunch of old ladies and it’s kind of a white privilege group. It’s not at all,” said Dee Grimm, regent for the Jane Bain chapter. “I feel like we’re pretty down to earth.”

Grimm said patriots were not just soldiers in battle, they also were people, regardless of race, who paid supply taxes to the Continental Army to fight in the Revolutionary War. .

“If they paid the tax, they contributed to the cause,” she said.

To join, any woman 18 years or older must show documentation of birth, marriage and death, as well as the Revolutionary War service of the ancestor. The lineage must be blood-related.

“My mom started the genealogy work and discovered our patriot,” Patrick said.

He was Josh Wyatt, a soldier from Beverly, Mass., who married and settled in Amesville, Ohio, after the war in the late 1700s. Patrick’s middle name is Wyatt.

Grimm, 56, of Atwater, joined DAR in 2017 to have a record of her genealogy and support the military, one of the group’s many causes. She comes from a military family, as does Patrick.

Her patriot was Daniel Mathias, who served as a scout in the war. “He was from eastern PA and ended up migrating to western PA.,” Grimm said.

Four DAR chapters in Stark County

The Jane Bain chapter, founded in 1916, is one of four in Stark County. The other chapters are Canton, Massillon and Great Trail in Minerva.

Grimm said Jane Bain was the wife of John McKnitt Alexander, a legislator and a signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, from Pennsylvania.

The chapter currently has 37 members, soon-to-be 38, with several prospects going through the verification process, Grimm said.

They are always looking more members, she said, and anyone interested should submit a form at the national DAR website to start the process. There is a $150 application fee.

Two chapter members, Cindy Bresson and Deborah Hughes, will help prospects with their geneology work, Grimm said. The group meets second Saturday of the month at Aeonia Brewing Company in Alliance. Members pay $65 annually in dues.

“We are very focused on supporting the military. We help support the SAM Center in Massillon. We do Wreaths Across America,” Patrick said.

Grimm added: “It makes me feel like I’m doing something of value to help people get connected with who were are as a nation.”

Essays, quilts and wreaths

Grimm said the Alliance chapter also has made 100 quilts for local veterans, participated in a Girl Scout cookie donation drive for veterans and has an essay contest for students.

“Who we are as a chapter is based on the makeup of our membership. You do want your chapter wants to do. We wanted to be more involved in the community,” Grimm said.

One of this chapter’s larger events is organizing local efforts to place wreaths on soldiers graves for National Wreaths Across America Day, which is Saturday.

The event will start at noon with a ceremony in the Alliance City Cemetery, followed by at least 315 remembrance wreaths being placed on military graves by volunteers there.

Patrick said anyone is welcome to help with the wreaths.

“We will never turn down a volunteer to help place wreaths in the cemetery,” Patrick said.

To volunteer, click on this link.

To learn more about Jane Bain chapter, the group has a Facebook page or email them at janebainchapternsdar@gmail.com.