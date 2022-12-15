1936 – 2022

Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre (86) of Provo passed away on December 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter Celya in Ferron, Utah.

Jennie was born March 5, 1936, in Salina, Utah to Dartha Gordon and Walter D. Bird. She was the 3rd of 6 children. She married “my sweetheart” Thomas Grant LeFevre on June 11, 1952. Jennie was passionate about genealogy and spent much of her time compiling photos and stories, creating family books and photo albums to pass down. Jennie’s first job was as a waitress on roller skates for a drive-in restaurant. Later in life she worked for Beehive Clothing for many years. She was a very talented professional seamstress and did alterations from her home in Provo. Jennie was an active member of the LDS Church and loved serving in the Provo LDS Temple.

Jennie is survived by her children LuWane (Mark) Saunders, Thomas, Celya (Morris) Singleton, Bradley, Justin (Summer), 24 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and many more loving relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings Ferrol, Don (Joyce), Dale (Barbara), Clark (Diane), and Carolyn; her sons Joseph, Laren, Mark, and Paul; her daughter-in-law Rachel; her grandsons Ned LeFevre & David Enno; & her great-grandchildren Sarah Rose Kiesel and Jordan Saunders.

A viewing will be on Friday, December 16th, from 6-8 pm at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, UT, and funeral services will be Saturday, December 17 at 1:00 pm, (with a visitation from 12-12:45 pm) in the Provo Grandview 1st Ward building, 1555 North 1350 West, Provo, UT. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. For full life story and to leave condolences please visit SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.