Jennifer Lopez and Channing Tatum share tributes to co-star

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died at the age of 40, with the news breaking yesterday that the Ellen DeGeneres star had been found dead in his hotel room. Jennifer Lopez and Channing Tatum are just some of the many Hollywood A-listers who have taken to their social media accounts to pay tribute to their friend and co-star, while also sending their love to tWitch’s family.

Channing was both a friend and colleague to tWitch, having worked together in 2015’s Magic Mike XXL with the latter playing Malik.

In the film, Malik was the rival of Channing’s character, Michael ‘Magic Mike’ Lane in the Hollywood box office hit.

Sharing a picture of the pair on set in 2015, Channing took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his co-star and friend.

He wrote: “I have no words. There aren’t any. My head or heart can not understand this.

