Jesse Lingard to Launch his JLINGZ Esports Brand into the

[PR – London, United Kingdom, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire]

Games Metaverse Platform Virtua will Collaborate with JLINGZ Esports to Build Unique Fan Experiences in the Metaverse.

Jesse Lingard and his JLINGZ esports brand have announced a partnership with games metaverse Virtua, which will see the England international and Premier League footballer expand his esports brand into the metaverse.

Working with Virtua will give Jesse Lingard, affectionately known to his global fan base as JLINGZ, the opportunity to reach the fans of the future and expand into Web3. This partnership will encompass metaverse esports, digital collectibles, access to exclusives, virtual spaces and video games.

To celebrate the announcement Virtua will give away Jesse Lingard VFLECT digital collectible avatars to the first 1,000 people to sign up, details of which can be found on the JLINGZ Virtua website.

The JLINGZ Esports partnership will headline the sports zone on Virtua Island, where fans will be able to support metaverse esports teams and play NFT/casual games in the metaverse. The sports zone will incorporate other celebrity and brand partnerships, creating further merchandising and digital ownership opportunities.

Virtua has successfully launched its games metaverse through partnerships with leading brands and celebrity figures, including Williams Racing, Legendary Entertainment, The Hero ISL, Shelby America, and Kevin Hart.

Jesse Lingard, JLINGZ Esports: “I’m always looking for interesting and exciting ways to engage with fans that are passionate about football, fashion and esports, that’s what the JLINGZ Esports brand is all about. Virtua is the perfect partner to explore the opportunities in the metaverse and meet fans in this exciting new space.”Jawad Ashraf, CEO and co-founder, Virtua, added: “Jesse is a Web3 enthusiast, global sports personality and owner of a vibrant esports team, his brand transcends many different fan bases. His profile is perfect the Web3 audience, he’s a natural fit for the Virtua metaverse and we are delighted to be working with him to bring the JLINGZ Esports brand into the space.”

Jesse has been playing at the highest levels of European football for clubs including Manchester United, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest for over a decade. He’s also represented England 32 times, scoring six goals including a goal against Panama in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jesse epitomizes the modern footballer and engages with the next generation of football fans on the platforms they feel most comfortable with. His unique style and enigmatic celebrations have formed a tight bond with young fans in particular. He currently has over 10m followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Interested in learning more about the collaboration and for a chance to win one of 1,000 Jesse Lingard VFLECTs? Sign up to the project mailing list on JLINGZ Virtua.

About Virtua

Virtua is a games metaverse that provides immersive Web3 gaming and digital collectible experiences through its interactive virtual environments, curated marketplace and brand partnerships.

About JLINGZ

JLINGZ esports, Europe’s most exciting esports org was launched by Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard last year. The org has quickly risen through the esports ranks in its debut year with some of the world’s top teams competing across Halo and Rainbow 6 Siege. The JLINGZ logo is taken from Jesse’s iconic celebration and has been quickly replicated by fans across the globe.