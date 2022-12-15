Categories
Jim Cramer recommends these 5 healthcare stocks in 2023


CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday presented investors with a roster of healthcare stocks that should be on their shopping lists for next year.

“Wall Street likes profitable companies with consistent results, nice dividends and reasonably-valued stocks,” he said, adding, “The biggest [healthcare] winners were boring, consistent operators with cheap stocks.”

Cramer said that healthcare stocks have stayed relatively steady this year because they tend to be recession-resistant stocks – in other words, they perform well regardless of the state of the economy.

Here are his picks:

Danaher

  • Cramer predicted that the company will have a banner year in 2023 and called it “one of the best-run companies in any industry.”

Pfizer

  • Praising the vaccine maker’s acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven and Global Blood Therapeutics, he said that Pfizer stock is a steal.

UnitedHealth Group

  • Cramer said that he likes the “best-of-breed” managed healthcare stock.

Humana

  • He called the stock a “great turnaround story.”

Edwards Lifesciences

  • Cramer says he likes the stock because the company’s underlying business has been strong, despite the stock being down over 43% for the year. 

Disclaimer; Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher and Humana.

