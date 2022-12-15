Jimmy Hurdstrom star addresses Yellowstone season 5 return





Yellowstone is back on The Paramount Network and season five is now well underway. Jimmy Hurdstrom (played by Jefferson White) is yet to appear despite being featured in the trailer for the new series. This has left fans to wonder whether he will return to the Dutton ranch, and how this will come about.

Is Jimmy Hurdstrom going to be in Yellowstone season 5? Yellowstone fans were heartbroken to hear Jimmy was being sent off to the 6666 Ranch to train as a cowboy. After a bumpy start, he eventually found his place at the ranch and fell in love with ranch hand Emily (Kathryn Kelly). When he was due to return to the Yellowstone ranch, he was reluctant to leave his new life behind. However, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) said if he wanted to continue working at the 6666, he was welcome to. Viewers were left confused after he went on to appear in the trailer for season five. READ MORE: All you need to know about the female country singer in Yellowstone

As he is yet to make an appearance, they took to Reddit to ask about his absence. Thrusterk said: “Jimmy is still shown in the beginning credits and they were saying that Emily was upgraded to series regular for season 5 but neither Jimmy nor Emily have been on yet. WTF?????” [Sic] Fergelmince said: “I think Paramount told Sheridan to quit using the Yellowstone plotline as a PR vehicle for all his other shows and actually write a coherent storyline in their Flagship series. “That means no more hogging all the camera time with the 6666 ranch in Texas where Jimmy is still learning to be a cowboy because the cowboys at Yellowstone couldn’t teach him to be a cowboy there. “If the 6666 series ever gets going, I guess you’ll see him there.” [Sic]

Jimmy actor Jefferson has spoken out about his character in season five and it seems he could still make an appearance. Speaking to Den of Geek at the New York premiere of season five, he said: “He’s spent four years getting his a** kicked, and falling off horses, and getting beat up. So it’s an amazing thing that for the first time in season five, he’s sort of found some steady footing. “I think at the end of season four, for the first time in his life, he got to make a decision. “John Dutton presented him with a decision which is a very rare thing in his life. Season five, we find him living a life that he chose, you know, maybe for the first time, which I think is a real, really incredible gift.” He said it was time for Jimmy to be a leader instead of a follower, which may come with consequences. DON’T MISS…

Summer Higgins actress Piper Perabo said: “It must be so hard to do this podcast and know all the secrets and not slip.” To which the Jimmy star replied: “Do you know what makes it a lot easier? “Never setting foot in Montana one time this whole season, it really makes it a lot easier.” So he may feature in season five after all, but it could be that the 6666 Ranch is where viewers will find him. Yellowstone airs on Sundays on The Paramount Network and Mondays on Paramount Plus.