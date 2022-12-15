John Wayne branded Gone with the Wind star ‘too stupid could only

John Wayne was well known for his tough and gristly persona on and off-screen, not holding back on what he really thought of peers he clashed with. He lambasted Red River co-star Montgomery Clift as “an arrogant little bas**rd” and blasted Gene Hackman as “one of the worst actors in Hollywood.” Duke was part of a conservative inner circle that included his long-time collaborator John Ford and it turns out Wayne’s exceptionally rude dismissal of a Gone with the Wind star was rooted in a feud with the director.

Back in 1953, Clark Gable – lead of Gone with the Wind which premiered 83 years ago today – starred opposite Ava Gardner and Grace Kelly in Ford’s romantic adventure Mogambo. The director was a notoriously bad-tempered character who often humiliated and baited his cast to get better performances out of them. During the African production, he would make remarks about Gable’s age and weathered appearance. The actor even walked off set in protest of the filmmaker’s treatment of Gardner.

In her book John Wayne: My Father, Aissa wrote: “During the filming of Mogambo, Ford and Gable had clashed again and again and the subsequent feud had simmered for years. In my father’s way of thinking, disloyalty to allies, support in any fashion for their enemies, was expressly forbidden. If Clark Gable took on John Ford, my father’s code demanded that John Wayne stand by his old pal.”

As a result of his loyalty to Ford, Duke made some extremely rude comments about Gable: “[He’s] extremely handsome in person. That’s one guy that doesn’t need Hollywood to make him look good. But Gable’s an idiot. You know why Gable’s an actor? It’s the only thing he’s smart enough to do.”

His daughter also shared why her father thought the Gone with the Wind star wouldn’t be able to have another career outside of acting.

