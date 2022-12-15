Kate causes ‘great debate’ by tucking £179 jumper into her

However, most fans were confused why the Princess had tucked such a thick jumper into her trousers made of lighter material.

Instagram user @goosegirlenfys said: “So cosy and festive. I wonder if the jumper ended up tucked in because it kept snagging on the branches.” Another fan, @austy_spumante added: “I tuck in my thinner jumpers into my trousers…sorry everyone.

“I love this outfit, personally. Looks very cosy and comfortable. I honestly wouldn’t have even thought twice about the tucking had I not read these comments.”

One fan saw the funny side of the debate, with @vcp214 saying: “Kate is causing some great debates. First the blue versus plum trouser suit in Boston and now tucked versus untucked jumpers.”