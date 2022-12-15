Kate coos over adorable little boy just minutes before start of carols





The Princess of Wales displayed her affectionate nature just moments before the Westminster Abbey carol service began as she cooed over an adorable little boy amongst the crowd. The Princess will host this year’s Together at Christmas carol concert, which will be dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Among the royal attendees of the festive gathering were Kate’s two eldest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were accompanied by their father Prince William.

For the service, the Princess of Wales wore a stunning maroon coat dress as she arrived at Westminster Abbey beaming towards the waiting crowds. Among the first to arrive, Kate was later joined by her husband Prince William, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The young Princess wore a dark red coat, a complimentary shade alongside her mother’s sleek gown. Prince William sported a wine-coloured tie, matching his wife’s dress, while Prince George wore a smart navy suit.

Once inside, the Princess of Wales spent time greeting members of the audience, offering a particularly warm welcome to younger members of the crowd. A group of excited children greeted Kate with a flood of high-fives as she entered Westminster Abbey. Ensuring all felt welcome at the service, the mother-of-three knelt down to clasp the hands of one young boy among the attendees. Read more: Sparkling Kate shrugs off Meghan and Harry bombshells at her concert

As host, Kate will pay tribute to the late Queen and honour the work of community leaders across the UK. The service will be broadcast as part of a Christmas Eve special on ITV1 – Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. A Christmas tree in the Abbey has been decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee. Kensington Palace tweeted pictures of the decorations and said: “Getting ready to welcome our Together At Christmas guests, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond in their communities and paying tribute to Her Late Majesty The Queen.” More to follow…