Kate, Princess of Wales stuns in burgundy coat dress and rubies

The Princess of Wales will be hosting the carol service tonight, which will be broadcast on ITV for the whole of Britain to see. Kate will be joined by her husband, Prince William, and King Charles and the Queen Consort.

Kate looked elegant and chic as she arrived at the Abbey, wearing an all-burgundy look.

The colour, similar to purple, is a fitting choice for both a regal and festive event. It is also a hue Kate often wears, as she owns a burgundy suit, coat, suede heels, and a few burgundy jumpers.

Kate’s coat dress featured long sleeves and a belt, cinching in the waist. The belt was decorated with two gold buttons.

The Princess carried a matching burgundy clutch and wore long, dangling gold and ruby earrings.

