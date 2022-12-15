Kehlani Revealed She Was Sexually Assaulted At A Recent Concert

Note: This article contains discussions of sexual assault.
Kehlani opened up about a disturbing incident that happened with one of her fans after a show this past weekend.
The singer said that she was being escorted through a crowd after performing in Manchester, England, when a fan reached out and groped her.
“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote on Instagram.
“I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME….that does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.”
“This shit made me sick to my stomach,” she continued. “As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mind-blown.”
Kehlani previously spoke about her past sexual assault on a 2019 episode of her podcast, Sunday Gems. During the episode, she also shared a message of support for other survivors.
“All I want to say is, ‘Sending love to everybody who’s on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it,'” she said (via Revolt). “And if you’re apologizing for abuse, you’re disgusting. Suck my dick.’”
Kehlani, I am so sorry that this happened to you. I hope people understand that this is never OK.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
