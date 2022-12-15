Kevin Costner Getting A Tragic Yellowstone Send-Off?

The most recent episode of Yellowstone has fans wondering if Jamie and Sarah are scheming to murder Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

By Jessica Scott

|

WARNING! Spoilers follow for the latest episode of Yellowstone!

The latest episode of Kevin Costner’s hit series Yellowstone has fans wondering whether his character, John Dutton, is in for a terrible demise. When his adopted son, Jamie (Wes Bentley), told his lover Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) that his father would be tough to defeat in a fair fight for the governorship of Montana, she replied “I don’t think we can let him show up to the fight,” implying that just maybe a bit of murder was on the table.

According to TVLine, Olivieri says that the line could mean many things. It doesn’t necessarily mean that John is in for a fight to the death, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t either. She does say, though, that the show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan “doesn’t like to duplicate things,” which could be a good sign for Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character.

As fans of the show will know, Jamie killed his biological father in a previous episode. So, while theoretically this does mean that he is capable of doing such a dastardly deed, it also means that this plot has been played out before. Kevin Costner may be safe because Yellowstone likes to shake things up and not reuse the same plot devices.

It is also true that Kevin Costner’s character actually raised Jamie, which means that perhaps he has more of an emotional connection to him. Still, though, he may not be above trying to impeach the Montana governor in Yellowstone’s next episode instead of killing him.

The preview for episode seven of season 5 gives viewers a hint at what’s to come by showing Jamie and Sarah discussing Kevin Costner’s Dutton. She says emphatically that something “sounds like an impeachable offense,” which Jamie then agrees with. But will it be that easy to take down Yellowstone’s main character?

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone

The scheming couple do seem to be devious enough and politically minded enough to find a way to get Kevin Costner’s character out of the picture, but they also have another Yellowstone character to worry about: Beth Dutton, John’s daughter.

Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, hasn’t noticed yet that there is a connection between the crooked Sarah and Market Equities, a firm that has been causing trouble in Kevin Costner’s once-peaceful Yellowstone for several seasons.

Beth is on the right track, however, because she just recently took a picture of Sarah’s fake ID from her purse. If she can put two and two together, she may just be able to avert whatever crisis is heading for her father and save Kevin Costner’s character from a tragic Yellowstone ending.

So, what will happen if Sarah is able to dethrone Kevin Costner’s character and put her man in the governor’s seat on Yellowstone? Is she just in it for the money, or is she willing to go so far as to marry Jamie and become Montana’s First Lady?

For Kevin Costner’s sake, we hope we never find out!

To be fair, however, the actor signed onto the project thinking that the series would just be one season. So, five seasons later, there is always the question of when or if the famous actor will leave Yellowstone to move on to other projects.