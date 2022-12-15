King Charles’ ‘ace up his sleeve’ to dismantle Harry and Meghan’s

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, unveiled the last three episodes of their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan on Thursday. The final volume of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary features claims about Meghan’s treatment in the press, her mental health and their relationship with the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry also alleged the couple had suffered from leaks and planted stories.

Ahead of the show’s final, Jane Moore, addressed the couple’s first three episodes.

The Loose Women star joked she would love to be a “fly on the wall at Sandringham this Christmas” after the jaw-dropping Netflix series.

The 60-year-old suggested that while the Royal Family has adopted the “never complain, never explain mantra” King Charles could potentially make a U-turn, as she urged the royal to lift the non-disclosure arrangements over alleged bullying claims.

