Categories
Pets

Knoxville, TN pet boarding, pet sitting services while you travel


The holidays are filled with love and joy as we travel to different cities, states and even countries to reunite with family and friends. But sometimes your furry family members don’t get to go along.

Dogs and cats still need attention and love while their owners are away from home during the holiday season. Luckily, there are options throughout Knoxville to help with that, notably pet boarding services and professional pet sitters.

“It’s a really unique experience to pet sit during the holidays because people are out and seeing their family and we’re taking care of their extended family,” Leah Harris, owner of Professional Pet Friends, told Knox News. “It’s a sweet experience to hang out with people’s fur babies.”

Leah Harris, owner of Professional Pet Friends, at Lakeshore Park with her dog Willow on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Harris’ business cares for all species and breeds of pets and offers a variety of timed visits, including overnights, with services such as walks, feedings and playtime. There is no extra charge over the holidays.

Rather than keeping your pet at home, you also might consider boarding your pet while you’re away.

General manager of Pawz Dog Services Becca Childress said the holidays are the company’s busiest time. At the South Knoxville facility, pets have individual living spaces with a cot, blankets and water, and have a rotated play schedule at least five times a day, with longer walks in the evening.

Jenn Hilliard gives attention to the senior dogs at Pawz Dog Services in South Knoxville on Oct. 17, 2022.

The holiday boarding rate is $40 per day; Pawz also offers overnight house sitting ($45) and drop-in visits ($20). Additional charges apply for more than pet. Rabies, DHPP and bordetella vaccinations are required for boarding.

Childress cautioned that pets new to boarding might experience changes in behavior or appetite, but that’s normal.

“It’s just from the stress from being in the boarding facility, and they usually perk up within a couple of days,” she said. “It helps if they’re comfortable with the facility workers and knowing that when they come, they’re going to go home at the end.”

Training your dogs to get used to confined spaces, familiarizing them with the facility beforehand and conferring with a vet on how best to treat your pet’s anxiety and stress are other ways to help prepare for overnight boarding.

Pawz Dog Services manager Becca Childress plays with the day care dogs at the new facility in South Knoxville on Oct. 17, 2022.

“Overall, I see the happiest pets in their own home and hanging out and on their usual schedule,” noted Harris.

She advised leaving pet sitters detailed written information and instructions on your pet’s needs and how best to care for them. Some of her clients even prepare things like prepackaged meals and treats to help increase the sitters’ playtime with pets by cutting out the boring parts.   





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.