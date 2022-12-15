KSI offered out for a fight by Rooney as YouTuber spills beans on

KSI has revealed during his press conference for his upcoming grudge match against Dillon Danis that Wayne Rooney sent him a direct message asking to fight him. The British YouTube star says he rejected the offer but would be up for having the football icon on one of his undercards.

“It’s funny, I hope he doesn’t get annoyed that I said this but Wayne Rooney hit me up saying, ‘hey, we should fight’ and I said no. I just don’t want to do that,” said KSI. “If Wayne Rooney is down it would be good to have him in the space, I know Wayne Bridge is another who is interested.

“I know he’s a good boxer but I’ve got different goals. Maybe after Jake [Paul] if I feel like I want to do something after Jake but we’ll see.”

KSI was in London promoting his January 14 clash with Danis which is set to take place at the OVO Wembley Arena. The American mixed martial arts fighter has had a lot to say about KSI online but was nowhere to be seen at today’s media event.