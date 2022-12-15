KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT Season 2 Netflix Premiere Date,

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Night is set to return for its second season on Netflix and this time — for the first time ever in the history of the Kung Fu Panda franchise — the adventure will expand beyond China. In the upcoming second season of the CG-animated spin-off series, Po and his crew of warriors venture outside of China in pursuit of the villainous weasels Klaus and Veruca and the powerful Tianshiang weapons.

Stars Jack Black and Rita Ora are returning as Po and Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice. Joining them in the fight to save the world from destruction is the slippery Rukhmini, and loyal Mr. Ping. The series will also see a number of guest stars join the action, including Harvey Gullien as a frog named “Pelpel,” Richard Ayoade as a mole rat named “Kyle,” Shohreh Aghdashloo as pirate queen “Forouzan” and Melissa Villasignor as excitable scientist “Akna.”

Prepare for awesomeness because Po is back on another epic adventure in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight! On his journey Po meets an English Knight, and together these two warriors set out to find magical weapons and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way!

Season 2 of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will feature adventures from across the globe, from a museum heist and India to a volcanic eruption in Central America. There’s even a Lunar New Year special in which Po tells a story explaining Chinese new year customs and traditions to elevate the crew’s spirit.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 consist of 12, 22-minute episodes. The season is set to premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2023.

Inspired by traditional martial arts and set in ancient China, the original Kung Fu Panda film, released in 2008, became DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film and ultimately launched a trilogy that has earned more than 41.8 billion at the global box office. It has since sparked numerous spinoffs, including an Emmy Award-winning television series and global theme-park attractions.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is the third TV series in the wildly successful Kung Fu Panda franchise. The series picks up a few years after the events of Kung Fu Panda 3 and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny. Be sure to check back for what critics are saying about Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight when Season 2 premieres in January 2023.