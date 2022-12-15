Learn how your personal care habits can have a positive impact on

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

People spend a lot of time in the bathroom, so finding ways to make your personal care routine more sustainable is an easy way to lower your daily impact on the environment. On this episode of In The Know: Green Living, host Lauren Singer (@trashisfortossers) shares tips for turning your bathroom into an environmentally friendly space that’ll help you and the planet stay clean, healthy and happy.

Use a Menstrual Cup Instead of Pads

“Disposable hygiene products are often made from bleached cotton and single-use plastic,” shares Singer. Using reusable hygiene products, like a menstrual cup, is a great way to work more sustainable items into your routine.

Using a menstrual cup will help you save “2,400 pads and thousands of dollars,” says Singer, who also points out that these products shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet, because they don’t break down and can cause damage to your sewage system and the environment at-large.

Use Plastic-Free Floss

Did you know that most floss is actually made from plastic? Package Free Plastic-Free Dental Floss is an eco-friendly alternative, and as Singer puts it, it’s “something really small that makes a pretty big, positive impact.” Package Free Floss is made from silk instead of synthetic plastic, and it’s free of any harmful chemicals. Plus, the floss comes in a cute recyclable paper box!

Opt for Bars Over Plastic Packaging

Shampoo, body wash, conditioner, and shaving cream are all available in bar form, which is a great plastic-free alternative to bottles and containers.

Use Natural Scrubbing Products

Pumice stones and natural loofahs are quality, eco-friendly replacements for man-made loofahs and plastic-based products.

Make Sure Your Products Are Recyclable

“For the products that you use that you can’t find a replacement for, look into the recyclability and the waste options for them,” suggests Singer. Contact lenses, for example, are made out of plastic so they can’t go down the drain. However, Singer shares that they can be recycled. Just talk to your ophthalmologist about how to recycle your contact lenses, in order to ensure that they don’t end up in a landfill.

More from In The Know:

Why are Twitter users asking ‘do you regard these men with respect, or disgust?’

Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real

The 10 best steals and deals from The North Face’s extended Black Friday sale

We found all of the best Cyber Monday furniture deals happening today — and they’re so good