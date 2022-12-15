Learn to research your ancestry with free genealogy series at

Gwen Kelley, a librarian at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie who specializes in genealogy, will lead a series of 15 genealogical seminars for beginners and intermediates beginning in January.

The free sessions are designed as introductions to basic genealogical research.

All take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The courses will focus on the following genealogical issues:

Jan. 4: U.S. Census

Jan. 11: Vital records

Jan. 18: Newspapers and obituaries

Jan. 25: Cemetery records

Feb. 1: Military records

Feb. 8: Immigration records

Feb. 15: Ancestry.com

Feb. 22: FamilySearch.org

March 1: Facebook for Genealogy

March 8: Google for Genealogy

March 15: French Canadian Records

March 22: Tracing female records

March 29: Prison records

April 5: Genetic research and genealogy

April 12: Genealogy proof standard

CONCERT: The 55-member strong Jefferson Parish Community Band performs at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, at the East Bank Regional Library.

REGENERATION: The classic novel “Regeneration” by Pat Barker will be discussed by the members of the brand new World War I Book Club at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the East Bank Regional Library. Retired educator Wendy Rihner leads the group.

WORKOUT: The Love Your Body Workout is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Belle Terre Library, 5550 Belle Terre Road, Marrero. Patrons can enjoy a group workout in the large, enclosed, air-conditioned meeting room. There is no instructor. Patrons just follow along with the library’s collection of workout and dance videos.

YOGA: This gentle yoga class given by registered yoga teacher Peter Spera takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Gretna Library, 102 Willow Drive, Gretna. Spera has 20 years of experience in yoga. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Also, come early as space is limited.

D&D CLUB: A Dungeons and Dragons group meets from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade Ave. This group is intended for young adults 18 years of age and older. For more information, call (504) 736-8730.

OPENING BID: The Old Metairie Bridge Club meets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road. Beginners are encouraged.

READING AND WRITING: The Youth/Tween Book Club and Writing Group meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Terrytown Library, 680 Heritage Ave. Group members will discuss creative writing and sharing stories, writing prompts, and feedback for those who want to share their writing.

COMPUTER CLASSES: Receive free computer training at the East Bank Regional Library. Seating is limited, and online registration is required. Visit the Computer Classes page at www.jplibrary.net/training and click East Bank Regional Schedule. Upcoming classes include:

Introduction to PowerPoint 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21.

One-on-One Slot in Basic Computer Skills: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22.

One-on-One Slot in Basic Computer Skills: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 22.

Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 28.

Northstar Essential Computer Skills — Internet Skills: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29.

Classes at the West Bank Regional Library will resume next year.

All Jefferson Parish Libraries will be closed Dec. 23-26, as well as Dec. 30, and Jan. 1 and 2, 2023. Libraries are open regular hours on Saturday, Dec. 31. Patrons can access all digital content during this time.

Chris Smith is manager of adult programming at the Jefferson Parish Public Library.