Lecturer / Senior Lecturer in Machine Learning job with

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full time; Continuing

Faculty: Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology

School: School of Computing and Information Systems

Salary: Level B – $110,236.00 – $130,900.00 p.a. OR Level C – $135,032.00 – $155,698.00 p.a. plus 17% super

The University of Melbourne would like to acknowledge and pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands upon which our campuses are situated, the Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung Peoples, the Yorta Yorta Nation, the Dja Dja Wurrung People. We acknowledge that the land on which we meet and learn was the place of age-old ceremonies, of celebration, initiation and renewal, and that the local Aboriginal Peoples have had and continue to have a unique role in the life of these lands.

About the School of Computing and Information Systems (CIS)

We are international research leaders with a focus on delivering impact and making a real difference in three key areas: data and knowledge, platforms and systems, and people and organisations.

At the School of Computing and Information Systems, you’ll find curious people, big problems, and plenty of chances to create a real difference in the world.

To find out more about CIS, visit: http://www.cis.unimelb.edu.au/

About the Role

The University of Melbourne is seeking a dynamic and highly motivated early-career academic with expertise in machine learning, or a related discipline with aspirations to grow their leadership profile across all pillars of an academic career, including developing a world class research program, enhancing student experience and capability through contributions to teaching and developing strong linkages with government, industry and other institutions through engagement activities.

You will teach in graduate and undergraduate programs and take on administrative roles commensurate with the position. You are committed to high-quality research with ambitions to publish in venues including NeurIPS, ICML, COLT, ICLR, KDD, AISTATS, AAAI, IJCAI, UAI, mentoring research students and securing independent grant funding to support a program of research.

This is an exciting opportunity to further grow your career as valuable member of a leading University committed to supporting your academic goals, with opportunities to collaborate both internally and with external partners to enhance your research profile.

Responsibilities include:

Providing a significant degree of scholarly research initiative and collaboration in the discipline of machine learning, exercising leadership over projects, securing funding and publishing in top-tier conferences and journals.

Fostering an excellent teaching experience for our students including coordinating and conducting lectures and tutorials at undergraduate and postgraduate level and engagement in continuous teaching innovation and improvement.

Supervising undergraduate, graduate or postgraduate students engaged in coursework or smaller research projects

Building and fostering partnerships with industry, government, collaborators at other Universities and other stakeholders.

About You

As a researcher, you possess the potential to achieve the highest levels of scholarship. Your excellent communication and relationship management skills enable you to engage staff and students at all levels and build networks with industry and other researchers, both local and international. You have the demonstrated capacity to teach effectively across a range of subjects, including the capacity to develop and deliver seminars and lectures and contribute to other teaching activities.

You will also have:

PhD in machine learning, equivalent or closely aligned disciplines.

A track record of quality research as evidenced by research publications in leading conferences or journals commensurate with opportunity.

Experience with undertaking collaborative research projects as part of a team across institutions and/or disciplines especially in the areas machine learning, data science, or artificial intelligence.

Experience in obtaining competitive research funding, either individually or as part of a team.

For full details of responsibilities and selection criteria, including criteria for a Level C appointment, please refer to the attached position description.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

About – The Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology (FEIT)

The Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology (FEIT) has been the leading Australian provider of engineering and IT education and research for over 150 years. We are a multidisciplinary School organised into three key areas; Computing and Information Systems (CIS), Chemical and Biomedical Engineering (CBE) and Electrical, Mechanical and Infrastructure Engineering (EMI). FEIT continues to attract top staff and students with a global reputation and has a commitment to knowledge for the betterment of society.

https://eng.unimelb.edu.au/about/join-feit

About the University

The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.

Applications close: 15 Jan 2023 11:55 PM AUS Eastern Daylight Time